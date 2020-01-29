Orpha H. Foreman, 98, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter G. and Daisy White Hosler. She was the loving wife of the late Harrison M. Foreman who died in 1987. A homemaker, Orpha also worked part-time for Bomberger's Store in Elm and the Manheim Auto Auction. She was the oldest member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim, and volunteered for several years for Meals on Wheels in the Manheim area.
Surviving is a daughter, Darlene wife of Leroy Shonk of Mount Joy, a son, Lynn Foreman of Manheim, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Grace Myer of Manheim. Orpha was preceded in death by a son, H. Glen Foreman, a daughter, Joanne Myer, 5 brothers: Stanley, Paul, Mark, Galen, and Marlin Hosler, and 5 sisters: Amelia Buckwalter, Ruth Haldeman, Naomi Hollinger, Esther Lehman, and Mary Hosler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Orpha's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
