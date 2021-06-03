Orpha G. (Geib) Strausbaugh, 74, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She passed into the welcoming arms of her Savior on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Hershey and Erma Gingrich Geib. Orpha was the loving wife of Paul A. Strausbaugh II and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in May. In 1964 Orpha graduated from Manheim Central High School, and in 1965 from the School District of Lancaster Licensed Practical Nurse Program. She continued her education in the health sciences by graduating from Harrisburg Area Community College in 2001 with an Associate Degree in Nursing Arts. Following graduation, she worked in the healthcare field at the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster, and later continuing her career as a nurse working for 30 years at Mount Hope Church Home, Manheim, and for 15 years at Landis Homes Retirement Community where she was the 11pm -7am Campus Supervisor until 2016 when she retired.
She was a member and active in the LIFT Program at Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim, for 20 plus years and is a current member of Community Bible Church, Marietta. In her early years she was an active member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Many will remember her setting up the food bank each week at New Horizon's Church of God in Manheim. She loved helping people and keeping in touch with people whose lives touched hers.
With the aid of her husband Paul, she hosted many 4-H families in the Lancaster County 4-H Traveling Exchange Club. Together they hosted families from MI, KY, LA, KS, CA, AZ, and WI. Her lifelong dream was a mission trip, which she did in 2010 to the Youth With a Mission (YWAM) base in Hawaii.
Orpha looked forward to yearly vacations with her family and grandchildren to the beach and also to a cabin in Port Royal. Those times were special and she devoted many hours planning and preparing for them. Her interests included: sewing, scrapbooking, gardening, canning, cooking, camping, and yard sales. She was a beloved, wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished every moment she could spend with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul, are two sons: Matthew A. Strausbaugh of Manheim, Patrick W. husband of Denise Strausbaugh of Mount Joy, two daughters: Amy J. Strausbaugh of Mount Joy, Maggie L. wife of Keith Cromwell of Lancaster, 11 grandchildren: Tyler, Blake, Julie, Autumn, Lena Strausbaugh, Andrew Houpt, Victoria Frey, Heidi Deitz, Ben, Emma, and Cooper Cromwell, and a brother, Isaac husband of Mary Ellen Geib of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a sister, Mary Ann Creter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the Life of Orpha Strausbaugh at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with additional viewing at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm. Please omit flowers; those desiring may send contributions in Orpha's memory to: Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »