Orpha E. Peters, 86, of Manheim passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha Ebersole Geib. She was the loving wife of the late John K. Peters who died in 2018.
A homemaker, Orpha enjoyed dairy farming with her late husband. She also helped with her son's business, Peters' Barbeque.
A member of Park Street Mennonite Church, Elizabethtown, she and her late husband were also supporters of the Heifer Project. Orpha enjoyed traveling, helping with Meals on Wheels and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are three sons: Jay M. husband of Margie Boll Peters, Dennis L. husband of Nancy Delp Peters and Dale L. husband of Joette Keller Peters all of Manheim, 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four siblings: Homer husband of Verda Mast Geib of East Petersburg, David husband of Nancy Carter Geib of Lancaster, Mary Elizabeth Peters of Manheim and Mildred wife of Neil Deibler of Brownstown. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Patricia Peters and two brothers, Elwood and Harold Geib.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Orpha's memory to Commission to Every Nation, P.O. Box 291307 Kerrville, Texas 78029-1307 (Please mark contribution: In support of Valerie Peters Ntiganzwa).
Valerie, Orpha's granddaughter, along with her family are serving in the mission field of Rwanda, Africa. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com