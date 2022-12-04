Orpha B. Martin, 72, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Penryn, she was the loving daughter of the late William K. and Sara E. (Brubaker) Martin. Orpha was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Lancaster General School of Nursing and Eastern Mennonite College. Orpha enjoyed working as a nurse in long term care. She was a member of James Street Mennonite Church, Lancaster.
Surviving are two brothers Mark B. Martin (Jean), Sarasota, FL and Fred B. Martin (Iris), Elizabethtown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Orpha will be greatly missed by her pet cat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Sara Ann Keener, George, John, and Joel Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her public viewing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, from 6:00 8:00 PM; graveside service on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Goods Mennonite Cemetery, 4305 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown at 2:30 PM; and her Memorial Service on Sunday, December, 11, 2022 at James Street Mennonite Church, 323 W. James Street, Lancaster, at 2:00 PM To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
