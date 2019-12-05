Orn Inthiphan, 72, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, December 3, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Laos, she was the loving wife of Phone Inthiphan for over 50 years.
Orn loved to shop and enjoyed spending time at Delaware Park. She was a talented seamstress and cook. Most of all, Orn cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Savannah Kingkea of Mountville, Arngkham Julian (Mario) of Harrisburg, Nat Meldonado (Warren Hawkins) of Lancaster and Phet Inthiphan of Laos; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543. A Buddhist Ceremony will begin at 4PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »