Oralia I. "Chela" (Alejandro) Markland, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Homestead Village surrounded by her loving family. Born in El Paso, TX, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Rubio) and Teodoro Alejandro. She was the beloved wife of William Markland with whom she celebrated over 55 years of marriage.
Chela and her husband resided in Wantagh, Long Island, NY for 53 years before relocating to Lancaster in 2020. Chela was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She formerly attended St. William the Abbott Catholic Church in Seaford, NY. Prior to retirement at Island Business Machines, Chela worked as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed genealogy and flower gardening. Chela loved to travel; she and her family took many cruises throughout the world. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Patrick William, husband of Rhonda, of Inwood, WV, Paul Thomas, husband of Valerie, of Shaker Heights, OH and Maura Keener wife of J. David of Landisville; her grandchildren: Thomas Patrick, Julian Dante, Alexander Paul and Scarlett Oralia; her sister Clara Castrellon, wife of Jose; her daughter-in-law Nora (Udy) Markland as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Carlos Alejandro.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, www.heifer.org. Family and friends will be received from 6 PM-8 PM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 14. 2023 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please report directly to the church. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 2:30 PM.
