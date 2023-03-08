Ora G. Sturgill, 96, formerly of Oxford, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late James S. and Lizzie (Jones) Greer. She was the wife of the late Eugene Sturgill.
Ora had worked as a seamstress at Tidy's in Quarryville and attended Ashville Bible Chapel. She enjoyed cooking big family meals, baking cakes, chocolate macaroons and her famous strawberry pizza. She also had an extensive cookbook collection.
Ora is survived by her son, Robert, husband of Pat Sturgill of Quarryville; a grandson, Rob, husband of Lauren Sturgill of Drumore; a step grandson, John, husband of Bobbie Dull of Quarryville; 3 great grandchildren: Ethan, Sydney and Mallory; and 3 step great-grandchildren: Darren, Silas, and Sage. Also surviving are 3 sisters, Betty Donnelly, Dot Buckalew, and Mabe Watcher, and a sister-in-law, Esta Greer; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jim and Joe Greer and 2 sisters, Nancy Cole and Margaret Ball.
A private graveside service will take place in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ora's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Memories can be shared at
