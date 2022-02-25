Omer Eli King, 77, died at Hershey Medical Center on Monday, February 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha (Marty) S. King. He was born in Belleville, Pennsylvania on April 22, 1944 and was the son of the late Daniel N. and Sylvia (Hostetler) King.
In addition to Marty, Omer is survived by his children, Nathan D. King, Lititz and Jeffrey S. King, Lancaster, and 1 grandson, Alexander (Xander) V. King as well as one brother, Samuel (Joyce) King, Belleville, PA, and three sisters, Nancy (Richard) Marsh, Jacksonville, FL, Esther (Glenn) Troyer, Sugarcreek, OH, and Verna (Guy) Rocker, Port Leyden, NY along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Omer was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel N. King, Jr. and a sister.
Funeral services will be 4 PM on Friday, March 4 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Rev. Warren Hoffman. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the start of the funeral service. The burial at Locust Grove Cemetery in Belleville will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be sent to Brethren in Christ World Missions, https://bicus.org/missions/, 431 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.