Omar Z. Stoltzfus, 100, of Lititz, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Talmage, he was the son of the late Elam and Priscilla Zook Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Mary E. Risser Stoltzfus who died in 2010. Omar was a lifelong farmer in Penn Township. He was a member of the former Manheim Mennonite Church. His faith was very important to him. Omar enjoyed farming, custom harvesting and he loved to spend time with family and friends.
Surviving is a daughter, Susanna wife of Paul R. Hemond and a son, Glenn O. Stoltzfus both of Lititz, one grandson, Michael husband of Anise Hemond of Sauderton, one great-grandson, Rhodes William Hemond and two sisters, Lydia Landis of New Holland and Anna Stoltzfus of Talmage. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Smoker and three brothers, Morris, Warren and Wilmer Stoltzfus.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Omar's Funeral Service at the Community Church of Manheim, 201 West High Street, Manheim on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Erb Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Omar's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFunearl.com