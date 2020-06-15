Omar K. Beiler, 93, of 294 Fairview Rd., New Providence, formerly of S. Groffdale Rd., Leola, entered into rest, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Jacob and Rachel King Beiler. He was the husband of Anna Blank Beiler who died in 2011. Mr. Beiler was a self-employed harness maker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving: six children, Katie married to Jacob Allgyer, New Providence, Jake married to Fannie Stoltzfus Beiler, Emanuel married to Lavina Stoltzfus Beiler, both Leola, Omar Jr. married to Nancy King Beiler, New Holland, Christ married to Barbara King Beiler, Leola, Daniel married to Mattie Stoltzfus Beiler, Lebanon Co.; 47 grandchildren; 154 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary married to the late John Stoltzfoos, Ephrata, Noah married to Lydia Beiler, Narvon, Rachel married to Amos Stoltzfus, Gap; sister-in-law, Hannah Beiler, Mifflintown. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Mose; a great-granddaughter, Sarah; brothers, Jacob and Jonathan; sisters, Lizzie Miller, Sarah Stoltzfus, Annie Beiler.
Private funeral services from S. Groffdale Road, Leola with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
