Ollie Calloway Jones, 79, passed away after a long-term illness on Monday, October 11, 2021. Born and raised in Gadsden, AL; Ollie was the daughter of the late William Calloway and Ruby (Howard) Calloway. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie “Clyde” Claude Jones and her brothers, Garfield Calloway and Willie James Calloway.
In 1959, Ollie graduated from Carver High School in Gadsden, AL. She matriculated at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL where she received a teacher’s certification in Elementary Education. She obtained a master’s degree in School Administration from Jacksonville State University and later went on to pursue an Ed.D. from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Recognized as an “Outstanding Science Teacher”, Ollie spent a number of years teaching Science and other general subjects at St. Martin DePorres Catholic School in Gadsden, AL, Holy Family School in Huntsville, AL and Mountain Gap Elementary in Huntsville, AL. Later, Ollie became a principal at Mountview Elementary in Huntsville, AL. She continued her career in education as a principal at Carter and MacRae Elementary School in Lancaster, PA.
After approximately 40 years of service in education, Ollie decided to retire and focus on traveling with her husband to casinos throughout the northeast, tending to the hydrangeas in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, engaging in grand debates about any topic and staying current on educational and political trends or issues.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ollie’s memory to “Ollie’s Closet” at Saint James Episcopal Church: https://www.saintjameslancaster.org/giving-serving/in-the-community/ollies-closet/
