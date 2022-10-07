Olivia Marie Miller, 101, of Masonic Village, formerly of Willow Street, passed away on Thursday, October 06, 2022. Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Martha V. (Hess) Henry. Olivia was the wife of the late Lewis C. Miller who passed away on September 6, 2003.
Olivia was a graduate of the former Manor/Millersville High School class of 1939. She worked at the former Watt and Shand in Lancaster and Weis Markets in Willow Street.
Olivia is survived by a daughter, Yvonne Miller Gephart; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, LeMar Henry, husband of Donna of Washington Boro. She was preceded in death by a son, Glenn D. Miller.
A graveside service will be held at Marticville United Methodist Church, 641 Marticville Rd., Pequea, PA 17565 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com