Olivia Louise Albright, 51, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Born in Albuquerque, NM, she was the daughter of Michael Schiraldi and the late Louise Jagacki Schiraldi.
She was raised in Rockaway, Queens, and graduated from Beach Channel High School, where she played basketball. She got her bachelor’s degree from Millersville University in Elementary Education. She worked as an Elementary Teacher at Hildebrandt Learning Center. She attended Victory Church for over 20 years. Olivia enjoyed going to the beach, running 5ks, reading, watching sitcoms, and eating pasta and pizza. She was a classically trained pianist and enjoyed playing for her mother. Along with her former husband, Stephen R. Albright, she enjoyed a cruise, a trip to Las Vegas, Maine, and to New Orleans when she was awarded Teacher of the Year. Olivia was an excellent mother. She always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Stephen G. Albright, sister, Jennifer Mellinger, brother, Dr. Michael Schiraldi, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Charlotte Albright, and dear friend Paul D. Creswell.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11am at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with visitation from 10am to 11am. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Olivia’s name to Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
