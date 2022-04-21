Oliver S. Mast, 91, of Mohnton, passed away on April 20, 2022. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Jacob K. and Ada (Stoltzfus) Mast.
He was the loving husband of the late Doris "Betty" (Diller) Mast with whom he married on November 1, 1952. After her death in 2000, he married the late Barbara Beiler who died in 2015.
Oliver is survived by 8 children: Rowena Stoltzfus wife of Amos Stoltzfus, Mohnton; Julia Horst wife of Arnold Horst, Greencastle; Freda Petersheim wife of Jerald Petersheim, Morgantown; Becky Martin wife of Wendell Martin, Greencastle; Rachel Deeds wife of Richard Deeds, Belize; Weldon Mast, Austin, Texas; Rosie Rankin wife of Dan Rankin, Honey Brook; and Angela Gridley wife of James Gridley, Farmville, VA. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: Paul Mast, husband of Rhoda Mast, Morgantown; Wesley Mast, husband of Elsie Mast, Goshen, IN; three sisters: Virginia "Ginny" Hertzler, wife of Truman Hertzler, Elverson; Rhoda Longenecker, wife of Ed Longenecker, Lititz; Mae Stoltzfus, wife of George Stoltzfus, Lititz. He is predeceased by a son, Michael Mast, and three brothers and two sisters.
Oliver was a potato and chicken farmer for many years. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church, Birdsboro.
A public burial service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 9 AM in the Pine Grove Cemetery, 47 Pine Grove Ln., Elverson, PA. (There will be no viewing.) Following interment, a time of greeting and visitation of family members will be held at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main Street, Morgantown, PA from 10-11:30 AM. A "Celebration of Life" service will then be held at the church at 11:30 AM.
Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
