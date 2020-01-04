Oliver R. Sheaffer, 86, formerly of Drumore and Lancaster, peacefully passed away with his family by his side at Moravian Manor on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Oliver was the beloved husband of Joyce (Dengler) Sheaffer, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Born in Quarryville, Oliver was son of the late Rollie G. and Eva Mae (Kreider) Sheaffer. He was a 1951 graduate of Solanco High School. Driving a tractor from the age of 8, Oliver spent his early years working on the family farms. He later worked 20+ years with the State Parks through the PA Department of Environmental Resources, retiring in 1993.
Oliver was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, spending time at the shore, riding his John Deere, and being with his family.
In addition to his wife, Oliver is survived by his children, Kimberly, wife of Ronald Good, of Drumore and his son, Oliver Scott, of Lancaster. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Dengler, of Willow Street, along with nieces and nephews.
Affectionately known as Dude, Dad, Pop, Sheaffer, and Ollie, Oliver was loved by many for his kind and gentle ways.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Moravian Manor Skilled Nursing Facility and Dr. Matthew Brennan and team at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their exceptional and loving care.
A funeral service will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11 am at the church. Interment will be private in the Drumore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church at the above address. Online guestbook at:
