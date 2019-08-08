Oliver R. "Dick" Hurst, Jr., 79, went home to Jesus on Monday, August 5, 2019 while under the care of Hospice. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late Oliver R. Sr. and Anna Mae Eshleman Hurst, and the step-son of Mary E. Hurst. Dick was married to his loving wife, Joanne J. Hurst, for 60 years.
He dreamed big, and lived a life full to the brim of adventure. Dick loved traveling; visiting all 50 states with Joanne, even driving their RV to Alaska and spending winters in Florida for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family at their home in Rehoboth Beach where a favorite past time was watching the dolphins jump out of the waves from the boardwalk. He enjoyed annual trips to Knoebels where he rode The Phoenix rollercoaster with his grandchildren with his hands in the air until he was well into his 60's. He was an avid deer hunter and taught all his sons how to hunt. He also previously enjoyed bowling, being part of a league for many years.
Dick worked for Lancaster Malleable for 10 years, and following this, he was an independent truck driver for 18 years. After his retirement from trucking he owned several mobile home parks and kept busy managing them.
He loved his family passionately and will be missed dearly by his children; Mitcheal Hurst, husband of the late Cynthia Hurst of Columbia; Bradley Hurst of Lancaster; Chuck Hurst, married to Connie Hurst of Columbia; and Connie, married to Thomas Charles of Millersville; his 14 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruthann Townsend of Mount Joy; and step-sisters; Barbara Rosenberry of Mount Joy; Rhoda, married to Robert Patterson of Lancaster; Florence, married to Paul Mohn of Lititz; and Ruthann married to Dennis Kauffman of Nottingham. Dick was preceded in death by his son, Oliver "Ritchie" Hurst III.
A 32nd degree Master Mason, he belonged to Masonic Lodge 43 of Lancaster.
Friends will be received by Dick's family on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3-4PM at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Columbia, PA, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4PM. His family will greet friends again after the services with a fellowship dinner. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dick's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: