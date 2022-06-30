Oliver Miller, 90, of Reinholds, PA, passed away on Friday, June 24th, 2022 at Ephrata Community Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Oliver was born on April 25th, 1932, to Edna Harris (Cooper) in Kingston, Jamaica and was the husband of Delaine (Crosbie) Miller with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Oliver's natural intelligence and persistence helped him overcome the challenges of his childhood to build a successful career and life for himself for the 53 years he lived in Jamaica. In 1988, Oliver immigrated to the United States where he initially settled in Glen Cove, NY and later, in 1998, Reinholds, PA. He spent the final decades of his career at Henry Schein, Inc.
Oliver was a voracious reader as evidenced by his overstuffed bookshelves. He had an eclectic taste in music and would often break into song at random moments. He loved to build things using the woodworking skills he learned as a young man working in his stepfather's furniture shop. Oliver never shied away from a good debate. He enjoyed sharing stories from his colorful childhood, as well as bad puns (sometimes to the chagrin of his family). He would have lived his entire life with a fishing pole in his hand, next to a well-stocked body of water, if he could have gotten away with it.
Oliver was preceded in death by his daughter Carmen Miller. He is survived by his wife Delaine; his children Athena, Valerie, Patrick, Annette, Dionne, Maurice, Sophia, Andrew, and Rhondene; and many grandchildren.
Oliver's memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at 11 AM from the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, PA. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Oliver's memory to the PAN Foundation at www.panfoundation.org.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.