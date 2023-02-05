Oliver M. "Ollie" Sholmartin, 94, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at United Zion Retirement Community.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Earl and Katie (Mellinger) Sholmartin and was the husband of Sally (Davidson) Sholmartin, with whom he shared 14 years of marriage.
Ollie attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Denver. He was a member of Reinholds VFW Post 6759 and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Ollie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.
He was the owner/operator of Sholmartin's Garage until his retirement in 1979.
In addition to his wife, Ollie is survived by step-daughter, Leslie, wife of Dennis Laudermilch; step grandson, Alex Laudermilch, husband of Martha; 2 step great-grandchildren, Lexia and Colt; and brother, Herman Sholmartin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Pauline (Petery) Sholmartin.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 10th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ollie's memory may be made to St. John's UCC, P.O. Box 37, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.
