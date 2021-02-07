Oliver Junior Tarbet, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of Oliver Morton Tarbet and Dorothy Early Tarbet.
He graduated from Lebanon High School, class of 1953, where he was named best dressed and best craftsman. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 4, 1954. After boot camp, he was sent to Key West Florida for Sonar School after June 1955, he was deployed USS Picking DD685 in New Port Rhode Island. Prior to the ship being transferred to Long Beach, CA, he married Shirley Mae Williams on September 7, 1955 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster, PA and together they enjoyed 63 ½ years of marriage.
After his Navy career, Oliver worked as a production manager for Warner Lambert in Lititz and retired after 35 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shining the cars he owned; as well as building model ships and planes from World War II.
Oliver is survived by daughters, Robin Rene Young, wife of Jeb Young of Lancaster, and Tracy Jolynn Tarbet, grandchildren: Chad, Cody, Kyle, Tyler and Trey and 4 great-grandsons: Chase, Bash, Tanner and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Tarbet and his sister, Sandy Lindquist.
A private service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Please visit Oliver's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »