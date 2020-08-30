Olive G. Eshelman, 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Russell S. and Ruth Kipp Sweigart. She was the wife of the late Harvey K. "Esh" Eshelman for 71 years prior to his death in 2018.
Olive was a faithful member of the First Church of God in Elizabethtown where she was active with the women's group and taught Sunday school in the primary department in her earlier years. She was a 1945 graduate of Elizabethtown High School where she later was employed for 16 years as a cafeteria worker. She delighted in making counted cross stitch Christmas tree ornaments each year for each of her grandchildren. She also collected spoons from more than 30 countries she and Esh visited. Foremost, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Jerry S., husband of Lesley Dunn Eshelman, of Stoke-on-Trent, England; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nettie A. Wenger of Lititz, and Alma J. Shearer of Bainbridge. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey L. Eshelman, and four siblings, Richard Sweigart, Violet Hoffer, Miriam Gantz, and Doris Mumma.
A memorial service will be held on Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Pastor David H. Robinson officiating. A graveside service will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Guests are asked to observe CDC guidelines for wearing masks and maintain social distancing. If desired, contributions may be made to First Church of God or to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
