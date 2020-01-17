Olga I. Matos, age 61 of Gordonville, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the wife of Victor H. Herrera. Born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Vicenta Laboy
Olga loved spending her free time going back home to Puerto Rico to visit with family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter: Francheska wife of Adrian Arrieta of Gordonville, 2 grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Ricardo, Haydee, and Carmen Matos.
Funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562, on Friday, January 17th at 7 p.m. with a viewing time from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Tim Rodgers will be officiating. Additional services and interment will take place in Puerto Rico
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Olga's memory to Grace Point Church for the Together Initiative Network, P.O. Box 148, Paradise, PA 17562. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
