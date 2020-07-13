Olene M. Beiler, 89, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel Zook Beiler and daughter of the late Irvin and Martha (Mummert) Wise and stepdaughter of Nancy (Yoder) Wise.
Born in Ephrata, Olene was graduated from Ephrata High School and worked as a teller at Farmers First Bank and later at Northeast Bank in Elkton, MD.
While living in Elkton, MD, Olene and Daniel owned and operated the Elk Haven Marina from 1973 to 1984.
After returning to live in Ephrata, Olene was a valued volunteer at the Ephrata Community Hospital Gift Shop. She received an award for the most volunteer hours at the hospital.
Olene was a member of the Ephrata Walking Club and the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed driving her blue standard shift Ford Probe and at the age of 68 received her motorcycle license.
Olene loved spending time with her family and will be lovingly remembered.
She is survived by two children: Victoria (Roger) Schreier of Bridgeville, DE and Timothy (Joanne) Kilhefner of Akron, PA; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Olene was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha A. Birney; a granddaughter, Megan N. Birney; and a sister, Betty L. Himelright.
Graveside funeral services at Hopeland United Methodist Cemetery, Clay Township, PA will be private at the convenience of the family.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.