Oleg V. Tkachenko, 42, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. Born in Kyev, Ukraine, he was the son of Galyna Kraynya Bishop of Findley, OH and Vladimir Tkachenko of Moscow, Russia. He was the husband of Julie C. Ott Tkachenko. They would have celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary on March 2.
Oleg deepened his Christian faith by devoted Bible reading and study. He faithfully attended Lake View Bible Church in Manheim. In addition to earning an associate degree at Harrisburg Area Community College, he studied for three years at Elizabethtown College. He was employed as a logistics supervisor by Ryder, Inc. at the York facility.
Oleg was a quiet, kind, generous, and compassionate man who always thought of others before himself. He loved both people and animals and they in turn loved him. He enjoyed simple pleasures like spending time with his family, improving his home, and gardening. He was looking forward to the birth of their daughter in mid-April.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a brother, Igor Tkachenko of Moscow; his maternal grandmother, Olga Kraynya of Boston; his father-in-law, Dieter, husband of Sandra Lee Ott, of Elizabethtown; aunts, uncles, and three cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Robin B. Ott.
Services are private. Interment will be in the Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Lake View Bible Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
