Oldrich "Ollie" Steba

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Oldrich "Ollie" Sterba, passed away in Ephrata, PA. Ollie was born in Portland, OR to the late Stanley J. Sterba and Betty J. Sterba. Ollie is preceded in death by his dear friend Valerie Green.
He served in the Air Force and later served in the Army. Ollie retired from Wilbur Chocolate Company in Lititz, PA, where he worked as the maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working on computers. Ollie married Barbara Sterba (Roach) in 1973 and they had 3 children together before later divorcing.
He is survived by his three children, James Sterba, Kimberly Sterba, and David Sterba; four stepchildren; four siblings; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, there is no Memorial Service planned at this time.
Due to Covid-19, there is no Memorial Service planned at this time.
