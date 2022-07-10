Odette M. Stone, age 85, of Columbia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born on September 24, 1936, in Constantine, Algeria. Odette was the loving wife of more than 50 years to John F. Stone.
Odette lost her parents early in life and moved to France as a young girl. She was saved in France by Jesus and went on to sing in a traveling group around Europe. She became the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce in Besancon, France. While in Besancon she was taking language lessons and attending church where she met her husband, John. They married and moved back to the USA. They settled in Lancaster County, and she became a travel agent for several agencies in the Lancaster area.
Odette was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Wrightsville. She enjoyed traveling, spending time all over the world, even flying on the Concord jet 3 times. She also enjoyed knitting and collecting knick-knacks from her travels.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son John P. Stone, and his wife Janet of Windsor Township, and her grandchildren Johann, Ellie, Jerry, and Zoe.
A visitation for Odette will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm in Fairview Cemetery located directly across the street from the funeral home, with her Pastor Joe Fauth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Odette's memory may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 125 Calvary Church Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
