Odell Crespo, Jr., 28, our beloved son, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Odell Crespo, Sr. and Tonya Washington.
He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. A true sports enthusiast, Odell loved watching and playing lacrosse, basketball, baseball, and football. You could always find him cheering on his favorite football team - the Baltimore Ravens. Odell worked in warehousing and enjoyed being a forklift operator.
Odell is survived by both parents, Odell, Sr. and Tonya Washington (Stephen), his loving son Camden; his two sisters, Alexandra and Danielle; his grandmothers, Rose Bland and Elizabeth Crespo (Israel); grandfather David Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Bland and grandmother Thomasina Washington.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hersey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. for the viewing until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
