O. Pearl Heisler, 97, formerly of New Providence, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Christiana. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Wiggins) Barron. She was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Heisler, Sr. for 59 years at the time of his passing.
Pearl was an active, long-time member of the former Zion United Church of Christ. She was a talented painter and she also enjoyed crafts, cooking, and baking.
Pearl is survived by a son, Richard L. Heisler, companion of Christine Campbell of Lancaster; a son-in-law, John H. Geyer of New Providence; and a daughter-in-law, Verna Heisler of Oxford; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Charles E. Heisler, Jr., Susan E. Gibson, Carol A. Geyer; a grandson, John H. Geyer, Jr.; and 4 siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Bistline officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Memories can be shared at www.dewalds.com
