Norman Z. Wenger, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at home.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late David G. and Lydia (Zimmerman) Wenger and was the husband of the late Emma Z. (Sensenig) Wenger.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
Norman was a farmer.
Norman is survived by six children, Lester S., husband of Joyce Wenger of Terre Hill, Mervin S., husband of Elaine Wenger of Womelsdorf, Norman S., Jr., husband of Fern Wenger of New Holland, James S. Wenger, at home, Luella S., wife of Galen Martin of Manheim, Edith S., wife of Leon Martin of Lebanon; 34 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren and five siblings, Samuel, husband of the late Anna Wenger of Lititz, Martin, husband of Verna Wenger of Lititz, Willis, husband of the late Mary Wenger of Womelsdorf, David, husband of Erma Wenger of Leola and Ruth Wenger of Lititz.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Irene S. Wenger and Verna S. Wenger.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 9:00 AM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with further services at 9:30 AM from Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
