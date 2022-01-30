Norman Wallace Patrick, 89, passed away on Tuesday January 18, 2022 in Snowflake, AZ. He was the son of the late Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Patrick, Jr. and the late Sybil Wallace Patrick and was born in Winthrop, MA. He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Cortright) Patrick for 54 years.
Norm grew up in Hampton, VA and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Physics. After graduation he served in the U.S. Air Force rising to a rank of First Lieutenant and was stationed at Langley AFB working with NASA. He retired from the Air Force reserves at the rank of Captain. He was an Electrical Application Engineer at RCA in Lancaster. His work was focused on Cathode Ray Tubes. He was published in the McGraw – Hill Encyclopedia of Science and Technology. His articles are still being referenced today. He also worked for Litton Industries in AZ and Hughes Aircraft Company in CA. After retiring he reentered the work force, working for US Airways. He proudly earned lifetime flying privileges at US Airways. He and Carolyn traveled across the US visiting family regularly.
Norm was a man of strong faith and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Susquehanna Yacht Club. He loved sailing his Comet for pleasure and in competitive races with his family as crew. Norm loved all genre of music. He was able to sing Handel’s Messiah or a U2 song equally well. He had a love of learning and was always seen with a book in his hand.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children. Jeanne married to Kent Loew of Lancaster, PA, Michael Dean of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Melissa married to Anthony Willis of Mesa, AZ, and Norman Alexander married to Edy (Smith) of Tallahassee, FL. He had 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Also surviving are two sisters, Gail married to Dr. William Welstead (VA), and Virginia married to Ray St Clair (NC) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Patrick. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held on May 28th, 2022 at 11:00 AM @ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1210 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.silvercreekmortuary.com.
