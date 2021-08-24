Norman W. Hann, Jr. (Sonny), of Columbia, age 65 passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021 at LGH with his wife Deborah (Rider) Hann by his side. He was the son of the late Norman W. Hann, Sr. and Alice E. Hann of Needmoore, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Hughes.
Sonny was a life-long member of the Columbia Moose Lodge #307. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Deb; children Michele Halterman, Brian Wise, Sherry Hoffman, and Melissa Waggner. He had 8 grandchildren, Corey, Kenny, Tiffany, Ray III, Austin, Brianna, Helena and Kyra, and 4 great-grandchildren, Kalli, Ray IV, Brayden and Conner. And, his beloved cat, Chloe.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. We will always miss you, Sonny (Pap).
A private memorial service will be held at later date.
