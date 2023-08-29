Norman Verdell Hoover, 74, of Bullock, North Carolina passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 from injuries suffered in a car accident. A native of Chester County, Pennsylvania, Norm was the son of the late D. Lester and Mae Buckwalter Hoover. He was the owner of Southeastern Service, Inc. in Oxford, North Carolina and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Norm loved his 1929 Ford Model A car and his John Deere tractor collection, both of which he proudly displayed in many shows and parades.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 3rd at High Rock Farms, 2317 Enon Rd., Oxford, NC. The family will receive visitors at 2pm and the service will be held at 2:30pm with an informal gathering to follow.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jodi Hoover (Mickey) and Danielle Garner (Ira) and their daughter Sydney; a sister, Ada Kassa; numerous nephews and nieces; a longtime companion, Beth Liner; and her son, Michael Bardin (Kristen) and their daughter Surry. Norm was predeceased by a brother Edwin and a sister Naomi.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Norman's memory to a U.S. Veterans charity of your choice.