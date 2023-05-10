Norman Tillman, 82, of Columbia went to join his beloved wife Margaret on May 7, 2023. He was in the presence of loving family. Born in Columbia to the late Carl, Sr. and Pauline Tillman, Norman was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Norman served as a police officer with the former Wrightsville Police Department from 1968 1978 and worked with Armstrong World Industries until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. Norman was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Norman leaves behind his daughters, Robin, wife of Kevin Wallace of Manheim, Paula Amsley, companion of Kristine Barshinger of Mount Wolf; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two siblings, Carl Tillman, Jr. of Wrightsville, Melissa, wife of Butch Ort of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years Margaret Tillman; daughter, Julie Moore; a grandson, Eric Wallace; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Amsley.
Services for Norman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville