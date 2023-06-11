Norman R. Weiler, of Branchdale, PA, passed away at Hershey Medical on May 16th after a short illness. He was the son of the late Paul H. Weiler, and Edna (Weiler) John who survives him. He is survived by his long time companion, Carol Coller of Branchdale, PA.
He was an Ephrata High School graduate, class of 1968, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 4 years, and worked as an owner/operator of his own trucking firm most of his life.
He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Jennifer Coller (Tim), five granddaugthers, a brother, Jim (Patty), and sister, Mary Saylor (Barry).
He was predeceased by his son, Michael Weiler and a brother, Paul E. Weiler.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family.
