Norman R. Stauffer, 90, of East Earl, died after a short illness on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home.
Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late David and Mary (Reich) Stauffer. His wife, Susie (Stauffer) Stauffer, died Dec. 4, 2008.
Norman worked as a missionary providing electrical and plumbing services at the Red Lake Northern Light Gospel Mission in Ontario from 1969 to 2005. Prior to that he worked at the former Favorite Nest Works in Martindale.
He was a member at Martindale Mennonite Church, volunteered at Christian Aid Ministries for the past 9 years, enjoyed having coffee with his friends, and was a prayer warrior for his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Jim, married to Lois (Davidson) Stauffer of Wha Ti, North West Territories, Mary Elaine, married to Jon Peachey of Espanola, NM, and Steph, married to Dale Nolt of Ephrata; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Horace, married to Mary (Stauffer) Stauffer of Ephrata, and Lloyd, married to Etta (Zimmerman) Stauffer of New York; and a sister, Beatrice Stauffer of East Earl.
Preceding him in death are two stillborn grandchildren; five brothers; and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8 at 2 pm at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-8 pm and on Friday from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.