On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Norman R. Sahm, Sr., loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 87.
On September 15, 1951, Norman married the love of his life, Lois June Sahm. The two met at an outdoor dance while June was attending nursing school in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Norman was in the U.S.A.F. They had three sons, Jeffrey, Norman Jr., and Brenton, and one daughter, Patricia.
Norman or "Norm" was born in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania and was raised in Lancaster County. At a very early age, Norm found his passion in life, flying. Upon graduating from Salisbury Township High School in the spring of 1948, Norm received his private pilot's license later that year from the New Holland Airport Flight School. Soon thereafter, Norm joined the United States Air Force and embarked on a lifelong career in aviation. He worked in various capacities at Douglas Aircraft, U.S.A.F. Civil Service, Kollsman Instrument, North American Rockwell, Cessna Aircraft, and retiring with FlightSafety International. Perhaps the most rewarding role he played was as President of Aviation Services and Reno Flying Service where he also encouraged many next generation aviators with his leadership in Air Explorers.
When Norm wasn't flying, he loved spending time with family and friends. Often this time was an outing to the lake, riding his Harley, or just lighting up the grill for a backyard barbecue. In addition, Norm was always an active member of his local Baptist Church either as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher (or both). He will be sorely missed.
Norm was preceded in death by his father, Jay Eugene, and his mother, Mildred, his brother Jay Jr., his brother Edgar, his brother Elias, his brother Richard, his sister Doris, and his infant son Jeffrey. He is survived by his wife June, his children Norman Jr. and his wife Melissa, Patricia and her husband Derek Smith, and Brenton and his wife Jennifer, his sister Joyce and her husband John Hulgus, his brother Ronald and his wife Mary Jane, and cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Memory of Norm to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.