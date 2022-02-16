Norman R. Leid, 36, of Mohnton, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Susie Oberholtzer Leid of East Earl, and the late Norman B. Leid, Jr.
Norman was the owner of Leid Construction. He loved the Lord and enjoyed working in construction. He had a passion for his animals and enjoyed spending time on his farm.
Surviving besides his mother is a special friend, Kara Detwiler; siblings, Thelma wife of James Martin of New Holland, Norma wife of Lawrence Zimmerman of Willard, OH, Verna wife of Michael Good of Ontario, Clifford husband of Bernice Leid of Bedford, Lester husband of Darla Leid of Mohnton, Eugene husband of Rosie Leid of Stevens, Carl Leid of Lancaster, Larry Leid of Lancaster, and Karen wife of Dan Landis of Jonestown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 18, at 10:00 A.M. at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, PA with Pastor Leroy Miller officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
A living tribute »