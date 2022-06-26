Norman R. Coller passed away on June 23, 2022. He was born on May 15, 1931, in Reading, PA to Laura A. and Norman B. Coller.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Dolores J. (Buchanan) Coller. He is survived by his daughters: Karen (Traczuk) Sotomura (wife of Joseph Sotomura) of Honolulu, HI; Sherri Sweigert (wife of Michael Gordon) of Denver, PA and Stacey Sechrist (wife of Todd Sechrist) of Bluffton, SC. In addition, he was blessed with five grandchildren: Steven Sweigert (husband of Kristen Eck-Sweigert) of Ocean City, MD; Amanda Sweigert of Denver, PA; Joanna (Sotomura) MacIver (wife of Eric MacIver) of Los Angeles, CA; Samantha Sotomura of Los Angeles, CA; and Emily (Sechrist) Eickhoff (wife of Caleb Eickhoff) of Ostrander, OH. He was the proud great-grandfather of Charles and Kennedy Sweigert, who brought so much joy and laughter into his life. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Coller (husband of Bonnie) of Temple, PA.
Norman was a Korean War veteran, where he served for three years as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was also employed by UGI Utilities for thirty-five years, retiring in 1995 as a training instructor. After retirement, Norman and his wife, Dolores, pursued their love for Southern Gospel music. Together for twelve years, they traveled to nursing homes, senior centers, and various churches, blessing many with their music. They were known as "Twice Blessed." They also shared a passion for horses, enjoying trail riding and horse ownership for many years.
He attended Peace United Church of Christ in Denver, PA. In addition, Norman will be sadly missed by his friend and constant companion, Ann Huck of Denver, PA.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with services to begin at 11 a.m. The entombment will follow at Pleasant View Mausoleum, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace UCC of Denver, PA. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.