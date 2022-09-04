Norman "Moby Dick" Reese

Norman E. "Moby Dick" Reese, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, following a brief illness, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the son of the late Elwood C. Reese, Sr. and Margaret (Pasch) Fickes. Norman was the loving husband of the late Barbara Ann (Miley) Reese, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage at the time of her passing in April, 2020.
Norman lived his entire life in Lancaster. He was a truck driver and worked for Lancaster Salvage Co. for 33 years. He was an avid skater, and in his earlier years was well known for his amazing ability to "dance" on his roller skates at Rocky Springs Park Roller Rink and the Maple Grove Roll Arena in Lancaster. An avid baseball fan, he enjoyed rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed watching old cowboy and western movies. Norman was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and over the years, he also served as a mentor for many who needed a strong role model in their lives.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Norman is survived by three sons, Timothy S. Reese, Scott A. Reese and Daniel N. Reese, all of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Tiffany Reese, Christopher Reese and Daniel A. Reese; and four great-grandchildren, Booper Johnson, Tiajah Johnson, Jayden Johnson, and Nalani Reese. Also surviving is his brother, Kenneth E. Reese (Patricia) of Lancaster, and two sisters, Barbara A. Dickle and Diana L. Myers (Woody), both of Lititz. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood C. Reese, Jr. and Harry Reese, and a sister, Edna Oster.
The family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where a viewing will take place from 11 AM 1 PM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
