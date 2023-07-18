Norman M. Givler, Jr., 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Norman B. and Sophia Mase Givler. He was the loving husband of Helen M. Nissley Givler, they would have observed their 59th wedding anniversary next month. Norman was a salesman for Lezzer Lumber, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Kenneth Givler, Brian husband of Denise Givler, and three grandchildren: Heather, Courteney, and Brady. He was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Enck and a brother, Weimer Givler.
