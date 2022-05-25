On May 15, 2022 Norman Lloyd Miller blasted off in his spaceship through the vast beauty of the cosmos on his way to the Kingdom of our Lord and Creator. He was the son of the late Norman R. and Marion C. Miller, born in Ephrata on November 29, 1928. The reference to the spaceship was from the year of Ephrata High School class of 1947 where he started the big goal in life to be on that first expedition to Mars. He was fascinated by astronomy and built his own telescope.
Between high school and Penn State he served 3 years in the United States Air Force. He went to Penn State to major in English Comp and he graduated from Penn State in 1956. He retired from Lancaster Press in 1985 where he was a scientific proofreader. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Norman was the last of his line with only second cousins remaining. He sends thanks to his cousin Ron for taking him to his doctor appointments and his cousin Dave for all the wonderful holiday dinners and privilege of watching his three boys grow up. The last ten years from 2010- 2020 were spent at the Long Home and the Long Community at Highland where he received wonderful care with comfortable surroundings. While there he took over the weekly devotional service which was started by volunteers from Christ the King Church and enjoyed the friendship of those who came to worship the Lord Jesus Christ.
Norman's graveside service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 AM in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »