Norman L. Zeager, Jr., 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, went to his heavenly home on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in East Donegal Twp., he was the son of the late Norman L., Sr. and Alice Breneman Zeager. He was the husband of Helene M. Espenshade Zeager for 51 years before her passing in 1999.
Norm was a faithful member of Marietta Community Chapel. As a young man, he served a two-year term in 1W service in California and Rhode Island. He retired from Doebler Hybrids where he was employed in sales for 35 years. While there, he was recognized with the Sales Master and the Golden Sales Master awards. Previously, he was a salesman for the former Harold Brandt Dairy Farm Equipment and Messick's Farm Equipment, both in Elizabethtown. Norm also was a part-time farmer in Conoy Twp. where he raised dairy heifers and Hereford beef cattle.
For many years, Norn served on the Board of Directors for the Harrisburg Area Youth for Christ. He was also president of Bainbridge Elementary School PTA. He enjoyed everything farming from attending public auctions to watching cattle being judged at the Elizabethtown Fair. He was an avid reader and, above all, he delighted in his family.
He is survived by four children, Janet M. Zeager of Elizabethtown, Kenneth E., husband of Karen E. Baker Zeager, of Bainbridge, Joanne L., wife of Fred J. Heinlen, of Berlin, MD, and Judy E., wife of Marc D. Speer, of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Kathryn (Matt) Wieand, Karie Zeager, Kendy (Josh) Kovalik, Kenny (Kari) Zeager, Krista (Nick) Follmer, and Lauren (John) Wist; and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Ralph Zeager.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547. The family will receive guests at a viewing at the church on Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. All are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be in Good's Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Marietta Community Chapel. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Friday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.