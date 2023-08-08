Norman L. Sharp, age 79, of New Holland, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 6, 2023 while he was surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Rose Stoltzfus Sharp for over 55 years. Born in Belleville, he was the son of the late Crist and Bertha Good Sharp.
Most of his childhood and school years were spent in the Mifflinburg area. Norm was an active member and trustee of Community Bible Church in Gordonville.
He worked at the former New Holland Machine Company as a machinist and supervisor for 30 years. He owned and operated Sharp Septic Service for over 20 years. Norm enjoyed all sports, especially golf, hunting, bowling and softball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters: Tina wife of Kenneth Hubik of New Holland, Tonya wife of Brian King of Sarasota, FL, Nellie wife of Josh Bare of Bird-in-Hand, 15 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 6 siblings: Emma Sharp of Mifflinburg, Paul husband of Diane Sharp of Landisburg, Joe husband of Mary Jean Sharp of New Columbia, Nancy wife of Carl Litwiller of Harrisonburg, VA, Melvin Sharp and Mary Cardin, both of AZ. He was preceded in death by a daughter Diana Sharp, a granddaughter Evangelina Hubik, and 3 siblings: Ruth Himmelreich, Ray Sharp, and Duane Sharp late husband of Darlene of Mifflinburg.
A memorial service will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville on Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m. with pastors Merrill Smucker and Gregory Distad officiating. Private interment will take place prior to the service in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a greeting time at the church on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's memory to Compassion International, compassion.com, or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com