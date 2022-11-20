Norman L. Graham, 1931 - 2022

Norman L. Graham of Lititz, PA, a local building contractor, age 91, entered into his heavenly mansion prepared for him on November 16. He was married to Martha Jean Myers Graham for 71 years on June 16. He was born in Paradise Township, son of the late Warren A. and Barbara B. Graham. Norman was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship for the past 55 years where he served as trustee, usher and on the Building Committee for three building projects. Norman was President of Norman L. Graham, Inc. a building company he founded in 1951. He was a former member of the Building Industry Association of Lancaster and also served on the board of the PA Building Industry Association. He also formed his own development company Gralan Inc. which built the custom home communities of Millcross Estates, Olde Field, Hartmann Station, Waterford, and Timberline Estates. Norman sat on the Fulton Bank advisory board for 19 years, and Tel Hai Retirement Community board for 17 years. Norman enjoyed traveling, family time at the mountain cabin, and spending his winters in Florida. His hobby was woodworking and making specialty items for the grandchildren. He volunteered at the Habitat Restore for 18 years. He and Jean enjoyed serving at Samaritan's Purse with Operation Christmas Child in Boone, NC.
Surviving besides his wife are three children: Gerald, husband of Linda Buckwalter Graham, Gordonville; Phyllis, wife of Dale Gamber, Lancaster; and Gary Graham, New Holland; four grandchildren; Laura Graham, wife of Joel Fox, Matthew Graham, husband of Wanda Fox, Ryan Gamber, husband of Theresa King, and Dana Gamber, wife of James Shannon; and fourteen surviving great grandchildren. He is survived by one sibling, Clair Graham, husband of Dorothy Hammond of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his sister, Verna Graham; and great granddaughter, Ajiah Fox.
A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Road, East Earl, on Friday, November 25, at 2:00pm. A time to greet the family will take place at 1:00pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Norman's honor to Water Street Mission, Lancaster, PA.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Landis Homes Ephrata House for their excellent care of Norman. Furman's Leola