Norman H. Kurtz, 90, of Myerstown, PA, passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna O. Martin Kurtz. He was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County on November 14, 1929, a son of the late Christian B. and Ella N. Hoover Kurtz.
Norman was a retired farmer and had a community welding repair shop for many years. He was a member of the Martin's Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Norman is survived by sons, Elvin and Elva Kurtz of Scipio Center, NY; Lloyd and Nancy Kurtz of Myerstown; Mark and Darlene Kurtz of Mifflinburg; John and Arlene Kurtz of Beavertown; Norman and Mary Ann Kurtz of Colby, WI; daughters, Alta and Menno Wenger of Beavertown; Vera and Isaac Newswanger of Carson City, MI; Mary and Lester Martin of Loyal, WI; Anna and Abraham Shirk of Hagerstown, MD; Mabel Kurtz of Myerstown; Sarah and Alvin Martin of Unity, WI; Ella and Nelson Ray Zimmerman of Loyal, WI; 83 grandchildren; 202 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Weaver of Myerstown; Verna Zimmerman of Wellsboro; Naomi and Harvey Weaver of Bernville.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Christian Kurtz, Melvin Kurtz, Paul Kurtz and David Kurtz; sisters, Edna Nolt, Minnie Horning, Anna Martin and Ella Martin; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Martin's Mennonite Church, 765 N. Church Road, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Martin's Mennonite Church.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
A living tribute »