Norman F. Gniewek, 81, of Lancaster and formerly of Chicago, passed away at the Masonic Village on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was the husband of the late Jeanette Gniewek. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen Soltys Gniewek.
Norm had worked for RR Donnelly and Sons for 44 years, beginning as a pressman and retiring as the senior customer service representative in the financial department.
A big follower of Chicago sports, he was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and bowled in several Lancaster leagues over the years. He liked to garden and grow flowers and was the past president of the Spartans Hockey Club in Oak Lawn, IL. Norm was a Mason, being a member of Lancaster Masonic Lodge 43.
A member of St. Stephen's Polish Catholic Church in Reading, he had also been a member of the choir.
Norm is survived by his children: David married to Kirsten of Chambersburg, and Debra married to Bill Judge of Plainfield, IL; his 4 grandchildren, Connor, Jenna, Kendal, and Morgan, and by his sisters, Diane Rahtz of Williamsburg, VA, and Darlene Niebuhr of Palatine, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Kolwicz.
Friends will be received by Norm's family on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Stephen's Polish Catholic Church, 20 St. Stephens Church Lane, Reading, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Norm's memory to Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com