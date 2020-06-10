Norman E. Waltz, 84, of Lititz, passed away in the presence of his family and companion on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late B. Ezra and Annie H. (Breitigan) Waltz. He was preceded in life by his wife of 29 years, Barbara A. (Carpenter) Waltz and later a loving companion to Darlene Smeltzer of Wrightsville for the past 25 years.
Born and raised in Lititz, Norman's fond memories were of playing football through his high school years. He would regularly regale anyone who would listen about his playing days. He attended classes at then Penn State College for a few semesters before deciding to serve his country by joining the United State Army, and served until 1961.
Additionally, he told stories of his goal to travel to every state which was highlighted by a cross-country trip with his buddies in his younger days and capped by his trip to Alaska with his companion Darlene in retirement. Norm was an avid landscaper and gardener maintaining a home victory garden and would make additional money with his landscaping business while supporting his family working factory jobs. Norman finally retired from Kellogg's after 20 years of service. In his later years with Darlene by his side, he surprised his children by taking up polka dancing and belonged to the Dutch Lanes and White Rose Polka Clubs.
Most important to Norman was his family. He was affectionately known as "Pop" not just by his children but many that knew and loved him. He and his loving wife Barbara had three children: Sandra "Sandy" Sites of Lititz, N. Brian Waltz of California, and Daniel Waltz also of Lititz; grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew and Lauren Waltz, as well as Christopher and Nicholas Sites; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Hudson Sites. He was preceded in passing by his parents; siblings, Rufus Waltz, James Waltz, Daniel Waltz, Richard Waltz, Ida Heisey, Pauline Ming, Annabel Leed and Naomi Roehm, and his late wife, Barbara A. (Carpenter) Waltz.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Due to the COVID pandemic the family is requesting a private funeral service but invites the public to attend a graveside service at 12 PM, on June 12, 2020 at Longenecker Cemetery, Longenecker Rd., Lititz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, pva.org/ or The Water Street Rescue Mission, wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/
