Norman E. Connelly, 75, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord December 23, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Norman and Helen (Zug) Connelly. He was the loving husband of Brenda (Keller) Connelly for more than 18 years.
Norman was a welder by trade, working for Jack Garner & Sons, Cleaver Brooks and GSM Industrial. He will also be remembered as a member of the Millport Mennonite Church until he transitioned to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In his free time, he dedicated many years to the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; sons: Nate Connelly, husband of Shelly and Eric Connelly; stepchildren: Laura Mellinger Stinson, wife of Lars, Joshua Mellinger, Sarah Mellinger, Zachary Mellinger, and Benjamin Mellinger; grandchildren: Crystal, Adrian, Cody, Tyler, and Erik, as well as a brother, Rod Connelly. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Robert Connelly.
A graveside service will be held at 9 AM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA with full military honors rendered. Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association apdaparkinson.org
