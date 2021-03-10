Norman E. Brower, Jr., 73, of New Holland, passed away at home on Monday, March 8, 2021. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Norman E. and Anne Smith Brower.
Norman was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972 where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Norman had worked for the Commonwealth of PA in Veteran's Employment from 1988 to 2010. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Norman joined the Liberty Fire Company, now Garden Spot Rescue, in New Holland in 1977 and was active up until his death. He had served for many years as the Fire Police Captain. He was a member of the Lancaster County Fire Police Task Force. His other memberships included the Lancaster County Marine Corps League, the New Holland American Legion, the VFW Post 7362 in New Holland where he had been the past commander, the Lancaster Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Order of the Cooties Pup Tent 36.
Surviving is a nephew, Chris Eno. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Eno.
Services and interment in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt. Zion Road, Narvon, PA 17555.