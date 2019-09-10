Norman "Duke" Moore, age 82, of Christiana, PA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the husband of Sue Shultz Moore. He was born in Coatesville, son of John Norman and Elsie F. Radcliff Moore.
Duke enjoyed Nascar, camping, hunting, fishing, and he was a life member of both Atglen and Christiana Fire Companies.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Willam husband of Kim Dunlap Semple of Atglen, Wendy wife of Dan Peters of Cochranville, Elsie Kroth of Gap, June Kipp of Thorndale, Angel Moore of Honey Brook, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a sister Doris wife of Emory Walton of Lancaster. Nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Helen Jane Morrison and Irene M. Hawk and a brother John Charles Moore.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christiana Fire Company, P.O. Box 46, Christiana, PA 17509.