On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Normalee Lucas, loving wife and mother of nine children, passed away peacefully at age 88, at her Mount Joy home.
Normalee was born on July 21, 1931 in Grand Rapids, MI, to Dewey and Edna Mae Purchase, and was the youngest of 4 siblings, all of whom have preceded her in death. On June 19, 1954 she was married to Raymond G. Lucas, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2018. They had been married 64 years.
Normalee attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, where she first met Raymond. They were strongly committed to each other and to God, and to the work to which God called them, first in Tipton, PA for 12 years, then in Honduras, where they served as missionaries for 22 years, until 1988. There they raised their family of 8 children. They later also served in Peru with Wycliffe Bible Translators, and then joined the US Center for World Missions (Frontier Ventures) in 1991, as mission mobilizers. They became coordinators for the Perspectives course (a 15-week study of God's mission to bring all peoples to Himself) and started classes in different churches and educational centers in the Lancaster area.
Normalee was a woman of commitment: committed to God and her family, with a passion for world missions. She worked hard and faithfully alongside her husband, giving of her all to her family in places where life was often difficult and sometimes dangerous, but always rewarding. She was an avid reader who loved God's word, and continued to the end to love her family and serve God daily.
Normalee is survived by eight of her children: Stephen (Karen) Lucas of North Judson, IN, David (Tammy) Lucas of Kilgore, TX, Rebecca Mohr of Grove City, PA, Debbie (Lowell) Stutzman of Kutztown, PA, FaithAnn (Steve) Flores of Mount Joy, PA, Nathan (Paula) Lucas of Kalona, IA, Beth (Harold) Tuggy of Bellwood, PA, and Grace Barton of Mount Joy, PA. Also surviving are 38 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Lucas, and her son, Mark Lucas.
On Monday, August 12, 2019, a viewing from 5 – 7 pm, followed by a Memorial service from 7 – 8 pm, will take place at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A graveside service will be held the following day, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Blair Memorial Park, 3324 East Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's honor to Frontier Ventures, https://secure.frontierventures.org/donate) To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com